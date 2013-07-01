Inter, Juve and EPL scouts will be present for the Genoa-Sassuolo game: From Berardi to Simeone...

As the big game between Chelsea and Arsenal is now over, fans can now look forward to tomorrow's game between Juventus and Inter. One game that has caught the attention of many European scouts is the Genoa-Sassuolo game....



MULTIPLE SCOUTS PRESENT - As Genoa confirmed on their official web page, there will be many European scouts present at tomorrow's game. Inter, Juventus, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool are some of the clubs who will be sending scouts to the game as there will be many interesting players to watch.



FROM BERARDI TO SIMEONE - Domenico Berardi will get a lot of attention tomorrow as he is now back from his injury. Inter and Juventus both like him a lot as the player's future is in doubt. Giovanni Simeone is having a great season with Genoa and he will also be a target of many big clubs come summer time. Gregoire Defrel (who Roma wanted this past January) won't be present in tomorrow's game but Lorenzo Pellegrini and Diego Laxalt (who Conte likes a lot ) will both be present. Finally, Francesco Acerbi is still on Inter's radar as he also attracted interest from a few EPL clubs too.