Diego Pablo Simeone has sworn allegiance to Atletico Madrid in his latest interview.

“My dream is to stay here and to help the club to continue its growth,”

The Argentine Coach had been linked to Inter and Juventus in the last few months, with his reduction of his current deal (from 2020 to 2018) the sign according to many that he would leave Madrid sooner rather than later.

His latest statements would seem to indicate the opposite.

“We have a number of interesting youngsters in our squad, and I see myself sitting on the bench in our new Metropolitano Stadium.

“My players are my vitamins, the group’s collective efforts stimulate me”.

Simeone has already led Atleti to a Liga title, as well as helping the Colchoneros reach two Champions League finals, both lost to bitter rivals Real Madrid.