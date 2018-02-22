Inter-Juve, latest team news: Candreva & Rugani in, Dybala out

Inter and Juventus will be playing at the San Siro at 20.45 (Italy time) in a very big clash for both sides. The nerazzurri need to win to boost their hopes to qualify for the Champions League, whilst Juve can make no more false steps after having racked up only one points from the last two games against Crotone and Napoli.



The partenopei are now only one point short of the Old Lady in the Serie A table.

According to the latest information we have, both Allegri and Spalletti have decided their line-ups for tonight.



The nerazzurri manager will start Antonio Candreva on the right (not Karamoh), whilst Allegri will revolutionize his defence. Cuadrado, in fact, is expected to start as right-back and Daniele Rugani in centre defence, probably alongside Andrea Barzagli. Medhi Benatia should be relegated to bench role.



​INTER-JUVE: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic, Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D'Ambrosio; Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic, Icardi. Coach: Spalletti.



Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon, Cuadrado, Rugani, Barzagli, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic. Coach: Allegri.

