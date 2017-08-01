

The summer saga surrounding the future of Roma centre-half Kostas Manolas looks to be over after the Greek international told reporters that he was staying in the Italian capital. Corriere dello Sport grabbed a quick word with the 26-year-old after Sunday’s ICC match against Juventus which the Giallorossi lost on penalties.

When he was asked about his immediate future, Manolas explained that; “I’m happy and I will stay here for sure”. When he was pressed on whether a new deal at the club had be agreed, he replied; “At the moment it’s not possible to say anything. I’m not sure what is happening in the coming days but I’ll remain here”.



It’s understood the capital club are ready to offer Manolas around €2M-a season plus €5M bonus; the same amount that he was being offered by Russian side Zenit St Petersburg before he rejected the move last month. Club president James Pallotta also stated over the weekend that the player was not for sale any longer in the current window.