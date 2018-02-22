Inter-Juve: Pjanic explains why he wasn’t sent off
29 April at 10:55Juventus star Miralem Pjanic talked to Premium Sport after the bianconeri 3-2 win over Inter. The Bosnia International finds himself in the middle of a storm as the referee of the game Daniele Orsato did not show him a second yellow card in the second half.
“It was an incredible game, we didn’t play well in the second half and I don’t know why. In general it was a good performance because we showed personality. We got three important points, a huge boost for our title hopes.”
“There are three games left and we need to work hard. The second yellow card? I think the first one was exaggerated. I didn’t see Rafinha and I apologized after the foul on him. I think Orsato thought about the first yellow card and didn’t show me the second one.”
“I think he refereed well.”
“Buffon-Benatia? Nothing happened, it’s another strange report and I have nothing to say about it. We were disappointed after the Napoli defeat but nothing serious happened. We are the best team in Italy and we want to prove it.”
