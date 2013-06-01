Inter and Juventus are set to duke it out for Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi this summer, according to a Turinese newspaper.

La Stampa ( via CM.com ) claim that the Chelsea target is set to leave sooner rather than later. Why? Because the Viola’s owners themselves, the Della Valle brothers, know that they will struggle to keep him.

One of the country’s most cherished young stars, Bernardeschi, 22, has been sensational of late, banging in nine goals and adding two more assists in Serie A play.

La Stampa claim that his agent, Giuseppe Bozzo, is himself open to a move, as long as it’s what is best for his client. That apparently doesn’t just mean money, the importance and ambition of a club’s long-term plans will be taken into account.

Bernardeschi won over many neutrals last season as he played his first full campaign as a professional for Fiorentina, scoring two goals in the league and adding four more in Europe.

Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte is a known enthusiast, the former Italy Coach calling up Bernardeschi when he was still running the Azzurri.

Inter are especially enthusiastic about Bernardeschi, considering him to be one the future icons of Calcio, and a useful pawn in moves to Italianize the squad.