Inter, Juve, Spurs and Man Utd ‘tempt’ Real Madrid ace
04 February at 11:20Inter, Juventus Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid ace Mateo Kovacic.
According to As, the European giants are closely monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old who moved from Inter to the Bernabeu in summer 2015 for € 31 million.
The Croatia International is struggling with game time once again this season. Kovacic has 17 appearances with Real Madrid but has barely played 800 minutes in all competitions.
According to the Spanish paper Inter, Juve, Spurs and Manchester United would offer him much more game time but Real Madrid are not open to sell the player at any price.
Kovacic wanted to leave Real Madrid at the end of the last campaign but the Merengues do not want to let him go and are not going to accept any offer for him in the summer.
The scenario may change if the player pushes to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season...
