'Calciopoli is back': Twitter erupts after Orsato’s mistakes in Inter-Juve
29 April at 11:55Daniele Orsato, the referee of Inter-Juventus, finds himself in the middle of a storm after yesterday’s San Siro clash. Orsato sent off Inter star Matias Vecino in the 15th minute of the first half. A decision that was hugely criticized by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning.
It is fair to say, however, that the Vecino red card was seen as a fair decision by some important football personalities like Massimo Ambrosini. A tough call, that is right for some people and wrong for others.
Orsato, however, made many more mistakes during yesterday’s game. Juve star Miralem Pjanic, for example, should have been sent off not once, but maybe twice as he committed two rough fouls after having received his first yellow card.
No surprise Twitter erupted after yesterday’s game. Calciomercato.com has summed up the best social media reactions after the San Siro showdown. Watch them in the gallery.
