#Allegri e #Dybala dopo il 3-2... “oh calma”

Juventus won a thriller over Inter in a match that featured comebacks, a red card, and a sending off. The Juve coach was sent to the stands when rushed into the field to recall the order to his players following the go-ahead goal, warning them with anger that the game was not over yet. However, Paulo Dybala was not happy with his coach’s antics. He can be seen turning to Allegri and yelling “calm down!”