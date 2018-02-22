Inter-Juventus 2-3: player ratings
28 April at 23:00Inter Milan and Juventus faced off against one another earlier on in the Italian Serie A as this was a huge game for both clubs. Inter Milan came into this one in 5th place as they were 1 point back of 4th placed Lazio. Juve on the other hand came into this one in first place as they had a 1 point edge over second placed Napoli.
The game started off with a quick pace as the bianconeri opened the score after only 13 minutes of play as Douglas Costa scored for them. The goal had to be reviewed by the VAR for an offside position but all was good as the bianconeri had a 0-1 lead. Two minutes later, the VAR yet again intervened for a foul of Vecino on Mandzukic as the Inter man was sent off. It wasn't easy for Inter but they finished off the half strong as they created a few chances.
In the second half, 10-men Inter stormed back as they got goals from Mauro Icardi and an own-goal from Andrea Barzagli as the nerazzurri suddenly had a 2-1 lead with only 20 minutes to go. Juve attacked and re-turned the game around as Cuadrado scored a goal off Skriniar and Higuain scored the go ahead goal with only a few minutes left. This was a huge win for Juve who now have 4 points more than Napoli (who will play tomorrow against Fiorentina).
The player ratings :
Inter Milan: Handanovic (6), Cancelo (7.5), Miranda (6.5), Skriniar (5.5), D'Ambrosio (6), Vecino (5), Brozovic (7), Candreva (7), Rafinha (6.5), Perisic (6.5), Icardi (7.5). Spalletti (6.5).
Juventus: Buffon (6), Cuadrado (6), Barzagli (5), Rugani (6.5), Alex Sandro (5), Khedira (5.5), Matuidi (6), Pjanic (5.5), Douglas Costa (7), Higuain (6.5), Mandzukic (5.5). Allegri (7).
