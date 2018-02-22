Inter, Juventus and Man Utd target speaks out on possible summer move
18 April at 13:20During an interview with Italian newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo, Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante was asked about where his future may lie once he inevitably leaves La Dea. Here is how he responded:
“I do not get distracted by what I read. It is nice that people are talking about me, but I only think about playing football and helping Atalanta to reach their objectives. If something should happen in the summer, the club and my agent will discuss it.”
Indeed, the former AC Milan and Benfica schemer has been linked with a whole host of major European clubs including the likes of Inter, Roma and Manchester United. However, recent reports have tended to suggest that Juventus hold the upper hand as things stand, with Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici both said to be huge admirers of the 23-year-old.
Check out our gallery to find out who else the Bianconeri are targeting ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
(L'Eco di Bergamo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments