Some bad news for Inter, Juventus and Serie A fans in general: Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has confirmed that he wants to stay at PSG.

The 24-year-old star had dropped plenty of hints that he could leave in the near future, his agent, Donato Di Campli, confirming that he would end his career in Italy.

Verratti put an end to all of this talk in an interview with Stade 2, translated by ESPNFC’s Jonathan Johnson: "I am part of a project and there are not many like this one in Europe.

“My dream is to win the Champions League here with PSG."

Talk of tension with Coach Unai Emery seems to have died down of late, with PSG massacring Barcelona 4-0 in Champions League action two weeks ago.

"I must thank the coach because he always made me confident enough to play -- that was the only way I was going to get back into the swing of things," Verratti added.

"Now I feel good and I can play three matches in a week without physical problems or fatigue. In modern football, the most important thing is to be physically fit."

Verratti had struggled with a sports hernia last season, one which ultimately kept him out of Euro 2016.

Verratti also claimed that PSG’s recent dip in form (they are second in Ligue 1, and their football had often flattered to deceive before February) was a normal blip after several years of sustained excellence.

"There was a difficult period, but that was normal.

"We had been machines for three or four years before that. We recovered and rediscovered our style, which had been lacking a bit.

"I think we will finish the season very well."