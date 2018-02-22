Inter have won only one of their last 10 Serie A games against Juventus, losing on five occasions.



However, Juve have lost their last two games at Inter’s ground, 2-1 in the league and 3-0 in Coppa Italia.



Inter have failed to score in five of their last seven games against Juve in all competitions, in the two other when they’ve found the net, the Nerazzurri ended up winning the game.



Inter’s last home defeat in this campaign was back in December against Udinese – since then, the Nerazzurri have collected four draws and four wins at the San Siro.



Inter haven’t conceded a single goal in their last four home games – the last time they kept five consecutive clean sheets at home was in April 2010.



The last time Juve went three straight games without a win in Serie A was in May 2017.



Three of the last five goals conceded by the Bianconeri in Serie A have come from corner situations – Max Allegri’s side have now shipped 10 goals from set-pieces this term out of the 20 total goals they’ve conceded.