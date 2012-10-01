Inter, Juventus scouted Monaco sensation as he tore City's defence apart
22 February at 10:20Both Inter and Juventus were watching Monaco sensation Kylian M’Bappe’ at the Etihad last night.
The 18-year-old winger had a heck of a game last night in the Principality’s 5-3 defeat at the Etihad at the hands of Manchester City. M’Bappe scored one and was deeply involved in every counter-attack, as the Ligue 1 leaders played a blinder for the best part of an hour.
The Ligue 1 sensation has already scored seven league goals, adding five assists and earning a lot of praise from all over Europe, earning comparisons to Thierry Henry from Arsene Wenger.
“[He’s] not exactly Thierry Henry,” Wenger revealed recently, “but it is true that he has similar qualities, and the future and talent is similar”.
M’Bappe, 18, has been chased by Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, as well as Manchester City themselves, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
M’Bappe famously rejected the Merengues when he was younger, preferring more playing time to being a growing fish in a huge pond.
It has been reported that Inter were also after Fabinho, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who have all had a superb season.
