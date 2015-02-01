The soccer market window may be over, but observations and scouting never stops. Relevant upgrades and improvements will always be sought after throughout Europe, keeping in mind that January is not so far away. This is a truth that Inter know well, and their directors are monitoring several fronts. One of the hottest in targets on their list is attacker Julian Brandt. The 21 year old Bayer Leverkusen striker has outstanding quality, and he is well-liked by Luciano Spalletti, who had endorsed him in the summer to Sabatini and Ausilio. At that point the Nerazzurri’s investment issues had blocked a deal with Leverkusen.

REMAINS A TARGET - Pending the decision on Suning's investment opportunities and strategies going forward, Inter is likely to continue to follow Brandt closely. There are already both Premier League and other Bundesliga clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, just as Brandt is an idea that remains for the Nerazzurri leadership. The trick will lie in the strategy and execution of the deal, which at the moment Inter seem to be studying diligently...