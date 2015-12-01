Leon Goretzka.

Inter Milan continue to keep their notebook topped up with the names of players they would like to bring to the club over the next 12 months. Calciomercato.com has learned that one of the names that is near the top of the list is German international midfielder

The 22-year-old has already told his current club Schalke 04 that he will not be renewing his current deal when it expires next summer and despite recent reports stating that a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich has been agreed, the player’s representatives have denied any contact with the Bavarian side.



Reports from the UK suggested that he had been offered to Liverpool just before deadline day last week but once again, these reports look to be false. Inter scouts are expected to be in attendance this evening as Germany take on Norway with Goretzka expected to be in the starting XI. Sporting Director Piero Ausilio could move early to try to reserve the player for next summer on a free-transfer.