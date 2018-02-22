Inter: Kondogbia’s agent meets Valencia to complete permanent move
30 April at 15:40The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has met with Valencia as he looks to complete his client's permanent move to the Mestalla.
The 25-year-old French midfielder Kondogbia was sent out on loan by Inter to Valencia this past summer as Joao Cancelo was sent the other way by the La Liga club. Kondogbia has enjoyed an impressive season at Valencia though, having appeared 29 times in the league and finding the back of the net four times and racking up a tally of just as many assists.
Kondogbia's agent- Evans Kondogbia, who also happens to be his brother, was present in the stands during Valencia's La Liga game against Eibar recently. CalcioMercato believe that he was there to hold talks regarding making the midfielder's move to Valencia a permanent one.
Evans met representatives from Valencia, who are keen on signing Kondogbia on a permanent basis at the end of the season. It is said that the Spanish club will sign the former Monaco and Sevilla man on the 31st of May, with the details already having been established by both parties.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments