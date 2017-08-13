Inter, Kondogbia wants to skip the nerazzurri's upcoming training sessions
14 August at 09:00Kondogbia did not present himself at the Pinetina (last Friday) as Luciano Spalletti did not call him up for their friendly game against Betis. As Premium Sport revealed (via Calciomercato24), Kondogbia plans to now skip Inter's training sessions which will re-start next Tuesday (ahead of their opening Serie A game against Fiorentina).
THE SITUATION - Kondogbia wants to leave Inter as he had talks with Valencia. The Spanish club have interest in him but they do not want to meet Inter's high aksing price (30 million euros total). It remains to be seen how high they are willing to go but one thing is certain, the French International wants to leave Milano.
SPALLETTI'S ANGER - Here is what Spalletti had to say on the matter last Friday : "Someone made him promises which has pushed him to do certain things. The thing is, he had to also give us promises since we paid a hefty sum to get him. If he wants to leave then he should've told us...". The tension continues as Kondogbia is now planning on missing Inter's upcoming training sessions as he wants to force a sale away...
