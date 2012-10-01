Exclusive: Inter-Ricardo Rodriguez, a deal is inches away as his agent is in Milan: the numbers
13 February at 22:2123.30 - According to Sky Sport, Inter will offer Wolfsburg a 15 + 4 million euros deal for Rodriguez. The player prefers to join Inter Milan as the nerazzurri club have found an agreement with the player some time ago.
One of Inter's summer priorities will be to find a few wing-backs as they are looking to improve this particular position within their roster. Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez is very high on Ausilio's list as Inter have been following him for two years now.
HIS AGENT IS IN MILAN - Negotiations are now ongoing between the parties as Rodriguez is a top target for Inter but the competition is stiff. According to Calciomercato.com sources, the player's agent Gianluca Di Domenico arrived in Milan today and will be staying in Italy for a few days.
THE SITUATION - According to Calciomercato.com, a deal is inches away. An agreement between Inter and the player has been found some time ago as Ausilio's club will now have to negotiate with Wolfsburg on the player's price-tag (he has a 22 million euros release clause). Suning are already focusing on next summer's transfer window...
