Inter have won four of their last seven Serie A matches against Lazio (D1 L2).



The Nerazzurri have scored in each of their last 13 Serie A home games against Lazio.



After going undefeated in the opening 16 league matches of the season (W12 D4), Inter have lost their last two games.



Lazio have scored in each of their last 16 league games - the longest current run in Serie A.



The Biancocelesti have scored 43 goals so far - their all-time record in the opening 17 matches of a single Serie A campaign.



Inter have scored the joint-most headed goals in Serie A this season (seven, along with Chievo), while Lazio have conceded the joint-fewest headers so far (one, along with Roma).



Lazio have scored the most Serie A goals via defenders (nine) this term.



Since he joined Inter, Mauro Icardi has scored four goals in his four Serie A home matches against Lazio.