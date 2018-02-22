The Derby della Madonnina is already making headlines before a ball has been kicked. The big Milan derby was postponed earlier this month after the tragic death of Davide Astori and the game has now been rescheduled for April 4.



The controversy surrounding the new date however, started when Milan, nominated home club for this particular clash, refused to issue a refund to Inter supporters who cannot make the rearranged fixture.



The Rossoneri have issued vouchers to their own fans who cannot make the new date, a situation which has left Inter furious.

The Nerazzurri have responded, via an official statement on their website:



“On the subject of the rescheduled derby match that will be played at 18:30 CET on Wednesday 4th April, FC Internazionale Milano announce that the club is waiting for a statement from AC Milan on the possibility of issuing refunds to fans who bought tickets for the Secondo Anello Verde, considering that it is impossible to offer them an alternative ticket for the Rossoneri’s five remaining home matches.