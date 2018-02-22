Inter legend Bergomi reveals which striker AC Milan should sign

Inter legend Giusseppe Bergomi made a living by keeping center forwards away from his own net, and he recently gave his thoughts on which front man he thinks could make a splash at his rival club.



Bergomi, speaking at Sky Sport, spoke about Andrea Belotti, a name that could come back into fashion in the summer and has been most heavily linked with AC Milan.



"Rino has talked about him very much, he compared him to Shevchenko. He has not had a great season but I know him very well. He would combine very wellwell with the character of Gattuso. He can man the attack by himself; he can be the right striker. "



After having a stellar 2016-17 campaign in which he scored 26 league goals, he has scored just 9 this season. However, ‘Il Gallo’ is only 24 years old and has plenty of potential to bounce back in a big way next season.

