Inter legend Bergomi: ‘Why I like Gattuso’
16 April at 12:20While working as a television pundit for Sky Sport, former Inter captain Beppe Bergomi has opened up about his admiration for AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso. Here is what he had to say:
“I like Gattuso a lot because of how he speaks in public. He’s honest. When he deserves to lose, he admits it. He does the same when he deserves to win. That makes it easier for people to love him.”
Indeed, Gattuso has transformed the Rossoneri almost beyond recognition since being handed the reigns in November following the club’s decision to part company with Vincenzo Montella.
While the team has underperformed in some big games in recent weeks, there is undoubtedly much more aggression in the way his players defend and attack. Tactically, Rino has also surprised a lot of people who rather cynically expected him to bring little else to the role other than anger and grit.
