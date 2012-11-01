Inter legend Luis Suarez claims that Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic

The Nerazzurri are coming off a 1-1 draw on the road to Bologna, in which they played unconvincingly, but were spared their blushes by a penalty which Icardi took.

Suarez won two European Cups with the Beneamata back in the 1960’s, and claimed that comparing Juventus and Inter is “exaggerated”.

“Icardi and Perisic are not top players,” he told CalcioNews24. “What does that even mean? That’s what they say in England or in the United States.”

​Icardi has found himself in Chelsea’s sights before, while Manchester United wouldn’t offer more than €45 million for the Croatian.

“Icardi is a goalscorer, he’s the Inter captain and he’s an important player. He’s probably not yet a superstar, he’d have to do well in Europe or for the national team. So far we’ve only seen him in Italy.

“Spalletti is right though, the priority has to be the team.”