Giacinto Facchetti prevented Marco Materazzi from joining AC Milan, the Inter legend recently revealed.

​Materazzi nearly join the Rossoneri after the 2006 World Cup, where he played a key role as Italy triumphed, though he is also remembered for being headbutted by Zinedine Zidane.

Though he’d been successful since joining the Nerazzurri in 2011, Materazzi was close to crossing town, something he revealed in the last few months.

Speaking to the “Peppino Prisco” Inter club in Bitonto (near Bari), Materazzi revealed that "I stayed because of Facchetti: he took care of me and made sure that I didn’t go over to the other side”.

Inter fans reminisced about the legendary Facchetti last week, the eleventh anniversary of his death back in 2006.

Materazzi had other interesting things to say. He claims that Jose Mourinho “told me that I would play in the Champions League final [in 2010] after we had beaten Barcelona in the semi-finals”. The Matrix would come on in the 92nd minute as Inter beat Bayern and won the Treble.