Inter legend: 'Real Madrid can sign Icardi on one condition'

Inter legend Nicola Berti was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming big match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin when Juventus host Inter in the Serie A.



The former Nerazzurri midfielder stated that: "Saturday, Inter will be ready for the match. I have full confidence in the team, compared to last year we are on the right track, all the players are in good form and this is very positive. The merit has to go to Spalletti and his staff, it was a long time since we had seen an Inter team playing so well. Before his arrival Inter played in flashes, while now they manage the match from the starting whistle until the 95th minute. It’s a fun Inter, but Juve remains a strong team, and I can definitely predict that it will be a good game, the match is between the first and third of the league, I can not wait!"



In conclusion Berti was asked about the rumours placing Icardi with a move to Real Madrid stating that: "Real Madrid are certainly dangerous, a player of the value of Icardi should not be sold in my opinion. They have to raise his release clause in January, otherwise Real Madrid will buy him in a second."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)