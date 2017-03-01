Inter legend unconvinced by signing of Rafinha



During an appearance on Sky Sport’s Calcio Club, former Inter midfielder Esteban Cambiasso had his say on the Nerazzurri’s capture of Brazilian midfielder Rafinha. He said:



“With the signing of Rafinha, it has to be said that Inter have signed a Barcelona reserve. He is an interesting talent, but they are allowing him to leave because he is not good enough to play for them. That’s the truth.”



So, with that, it is fair to say the treble winner is far from convinced that the 24-year-old is good enough to improve Luciano Spalletti’s team and play a crucial role in helping them seal qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.



Reports suggest Inter will pay an initial €3 million to bring him to Milan on loan until the summer, when they will have an option to make the move permanent by paying another €35 million (plus performance-related bonuses) to the Blaugrana.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)