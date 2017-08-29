Shkodran Mustafi their number one target before Thursday’s transfer deadline. The Nerazzurri have reportedly reached an agreement with the 25-year-old German international but according to

Inter have made Arsenal defendertheir number one target before Thursday’s transfer deadline. The Nerazzurri have reportedly reached an agreement with the 25-year-old German international but according to Corriere dello Sport , are struggling to reach an agreement with The Gunners in order to complete the deal.

The Italian sports journal claims that Inter have proposed an initial two-year loan with a view to making the move permanent depending on the amount of appearances Mustafi would make for the club. Here’s where the two parties differ somewhat with Inter prepared to go to €18M to buy the player outright, and Arsenal holding out for €25M.



Mustafi joined the Premier League side last summer for €40M and despite a disappointing return for their investment, Arsenal chiefs want to try to claw back as much as possible from any potential sale. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now lining up alternatives and the pink journal understands that Dinamo Kiev’s Domagoj Vida, Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleksander Dragovic and Genoa’s Armando Izzo are the players in the view-finder.