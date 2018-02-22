Inter Milan are looking at the possibility of replacing Joao Cancelo with Uruguayan full-back Guillermo Varela this summer.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old, who is currently plying his trade at Penarol, is the player Sporting Director Piero Ausilio believes could be a low-cost alternative to Cancelo, who has failed to impress coach Luciano Spalletti this season.



Another factor for why the Nerazzurri may look to jettison the Portuguese international is that his parent club, Benfica, want €35M for him to become a full-time Inter player, something that does not do anything towards balancing the books, as set out by Financial Fair-Play.



Varela on the other hand, represents great value at just €6M and having already played for both Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt, has a European passport, which makes him an even better prospect to arrive at the San Siro this summer.