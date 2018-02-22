Javier Pastore has opened the door to an exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Inter and Sevilla target has been repeatedly linked to a departure in recent times, with his playing time at PSG being significantly reduced by the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’. Even before then, the Argentine had struggled with injuries.

Though he performed well (and without physical issues) when he got the chance this season, the 28-year-old said that he “doesn’t know” where his future lies.

He was speaking to Canal+ after PSG destroyed rivals Monaco 7-1 to win their seventh Ligue 1 title last night.

“We’ll see what we’ll do, for the moment I don’t know. We haven’t spoken to the club. I’ve spent many years and the club has great ambitions and that’s normal.

“The club is always looking for new players and great talents. I’m here to win titles, games and help the team. If we have to leave we’re ready, that’s what careers are like. But I’m calm.”