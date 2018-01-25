Inter have been linked to Nico Gaitan of Atletico Madrid,

With the Nerazzurri needing reinforcements in midfield but not being able to spend a lot because of Financial Fair Play, someone like Gaitan could be ideal.

The Argentine has been marginalised in the Spanish capital, despite costing a huge

Marca write that Gaitan, who has only started one Liga games this season, and one more in the Champions League, has also been linked to Swansea, Watford and Southampton.

Inter and the latter two clubs have offered a loan deal with a buyout clause to be activated at the end of the season. Yet the Colchoneros want more than just that, with FFP an option.

The 29-year-old could be an answer for the Nerazzurri. He was long linked with Manchester United, but the move never really materialized.

€25 million back in 2016.