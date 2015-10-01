Exclusive: Lisandro Lopez inches closer to Inter: the latest

There is a new name for Inter Milan. Suning have been working on the Rafinha (Barcelona) and Ramires (Jiangsu) fronts for the nerazzurri's midfield but what about at the back? According to Calciomercato.com sources, there is a new name on the block as Inter Milan have strong interest in Lisandro Lopez (Benfica). Let's not forget that Fiorentina also had interest in him last summer but they failed to find an agreement.



WORKING ON CLOSING A DEAL - Inter Milan have been in ongoing negotiations with the Portuguese club as they would like to close a deal as soon as possible for Lisandro Lopez.



LOAN WITH AN OPTION TO BUY - Since Inter won't have too much financial availability for this January transfer window, they would like to get him on a loan deal with an option to buy (set at around 10 million euros). If Benfica accept this transfer formula, then Lisandro Lopez will soon be a new Inter Milan player. Spalletti would surely be happy about this...