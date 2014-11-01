Lucas Leiva could be tied up on Wednesday.

Reports in Corriere dello Sport suggest that Inter’s quest to sign Liverpool midfieldercould be tied up on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is close to making the switch from the Premier League to Serie A with the Merseyside club already having given the green-light to the Brazilian for a January loan-move. New owners Suning are due to sit down with nerazzurri executives in the next 24 hours to plan the club’s transfer strategy next month and Leiva’s imminent arrival is believed to be top of the agenda.

Inter boss Stefano Pioli wants another defensive minded player for his central area to help give Geoffrey Kondogbia more experience. Lucas Leiva has this is abundance having played over230 times for The Reds and having represented his country on 24 occasions.



With the nerazzurri now in a rich vein of form, Pioli is anxious to get Leiva into his squad for their winter training camp in Marbella next week.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler