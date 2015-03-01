The Portuguese international and Euro 2016 winner was speaking in a recent interview with the Irons’ official magazine.

“I will try to do my best. It’s important for me to show my quality in a West Ham shirt. I am glad to be here and I will give everything,” said Mario.

​Signed on loan until the end of the season, the 24-year-old already has an EPL assist under his belt, but had struggled with the Nerazzurri.

“I have played in two Premier League games now, with different results, and I can see right away that the game is really fast and physical.

“The intensity of the English game is high and that’s good for me because it will add things to my game that I don’t have yet. I’m happy to be playing at this level and will try to improve myself every time I go onto the pitch.”