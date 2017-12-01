Inter look to tie up renewals for Icardi and Škriniar amid Real and Barça links

Despite having only joined Inter a few months ago, Milan Škriniar has already established himself as one of Luciano Spalletti’s most important players. This is why the Nerazzurri are so determined to offer him a new contract, according to Corriere dello Sport.



His current deal expires in June 2022, but his performances have been so impressive that Barcelona and several Premier League teams are closely monitoring his situation ahead of next summer. Spalletti has already warned of the danger of losing him too soon. Any new contract for the Slovak should include a pay rise from €1.2 million to more than €2 million per season.



Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, La Beneamata are also looking to negotiate a renewal with captain Mauro Icardi. There is set to be a meeting at the end of January after the winter break to discuss the terms of the deal. Inter are readying a contract worth €7 million per season until 2023, with a release clause set at around €130 million.



(Corriere dello Sport | La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)