Inter looking for low-cost defensive reinforcements

Inter’s weekend defeat at home to Udinese has drawn attention to how thin Luciano Spalletti’s squad is, and so the club will look to strengthen during next month’s transfer window. Though the Tuscan coach would like to sign an attacking midfielder to play in behind Mauro Icardi, it is clear that the defence must be prioritised.



With Miranda, Milan Škriniar and Andrea Ranocchia the only fit centre-backs at the club – Zinho Vanheusden is injured – and so there are very few options to choose from. Suning are currently refusing to sanction large outlays on individual players, and so Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are looking for low-cost opportunities.



Atalanta’s Rafael Toloi is one of Sabatini’s preferred options, but La Dea are unwilling to allow him to leave on an initial loan deal and value him at around €10 million. Similarly, Genoa’s position has been strengthened by the fact Armando Izzo recently signed a new contract with the club.



As for Francesco Acerbi, Sassuolo rejected an offer of around €15 million from the Nerazzurri last summer. The inclusion of a youngster such as Andrea Pinamonti could soften their stance however, and open up the possibility of finding a formula which suits both parties.



Meanwhile, Inter’s transfer market chiefs are also weighing up the possibility of bringing Luca Caldirola back to Milan from Werder Bremen. He is said to be open to the idea of returning to Italy. Alessandro Bastoni’s arrival from Atalanta could be brought forward so that he can get used to La Pinetina and the coach’s way of working.



Several paths remain open for Inter. They are well aware of the fact their squad lacks the requisite depth to be competitive in the long-term. There are budgetary constraints, to be considered, which could result in other options being considered.



