Inter is no longer pointing to Jeoffrey Kondogbia and has also made it known to the player's entourage, who for a few weeks has been looking for an offer to be presented to the Nerazzurri club. This is the latest market update for former Monaco midfielder, who with Stefano Pioli had at least initially given some signal of recovery. Then his performances dipped well below the expectations that Inter have laid on him.

OTHER IDEAS - A few weeks ago, Paolo Schiavone, who is part of the entourage that cares for the interests of the French soccer player, had winked an eye to Naples, denying the words he himself released. This only is a symptom of how the situation related to Kondogbia is far from clear, and how the player's serenity is at this moment undermined by too many market rumors that inevitably concern him.

ON THE BENCH- In the last few weeks, Kondogbia ended up on the bench to the showings of Marcelo Brozovic--yet another one on the market, that Inter hopes to showcase. The circumstance could be repeated on Sunday in Genoa, as Stefano Pioli again trained him in the reserves. For Kondogbia this is not a simple moment, but the feeling is that even in a few months, when it comes to finding a new accommodation, things will remain difficult.