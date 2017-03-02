Kevin Strootman this summer. The journal claims that the Nerazzurri have already made contact with the 27-year-old’s representatives and club owners the Suning Group have apparently sanctioned a possible move.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are preparing an audacious move for Roma midfielderthis summer. The journal claims that the Nerazzurri have already made contact with the 27-year-old’s representatives and club owners the Suning Group have apparently sanctioned a possible move.

Strootman has a current deal in the Italian capital until 2018 and has been in scintillating form this season after almost two years on the sidelines due to a series of knee injuries. Inter are set to make an offer of around €40-45 million for the player and will also propose a five-year contract worth €5 million net per season.



The big Dutchman has always maintained he will stay loyal to the club after they stuck by him despite those debilitating injuries and with Roma now having the player they thought they were getting when they paid PSV Eindhoven €17 million in the summer of 2013, it’s unlikely that they will part with one of their star players without a fight.