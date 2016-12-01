Inter make contact to sign Barcelona duo
28 December at 09:30Inter are not in the form of their life as the nerazzurri have lost the last three successive games in all competitions. The Coppa Italia defeat in the Milan derby yesterday night came after those against Udinese and Sassuolo in Serie A.
Luciano Spalletti’s side seem a bit tired after an outstanding start to the season and the nerazzurri are now looking for some possible alternatives to sign in the January transfer window.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini met representatives of Barcelona yesterday night ahead of the Coppa Italia clash against AC Milan.
MORE BARCA NEWS: FIRST JANUARY SIGNING SET TO BE ANNOUNCED
Inter’s directors of football are reported to have made contact to sign both Gerard Deulofeu and Aleix Vidal who are on their way out of Barcelona in the winter transfer window.
Barcelona executives are ready to sell both players in the upcoming transfer window. Deulofeu could join Inter on a two-year loan deal with option to buy, whilst Vidal is can move to Italy on a season-loan deal with option to buy. The Spaniard is also wanted by Roma.
Go to comments