Inter make contact to sign out of favor Spurs star, the latest
27 August at 23:05Inter Milan started off this new season on the right foot as they beat Fiorentina and Roma in the Italian Serie A. They now have a few more days to complete any last minute signings as they are still looking for a center-back and perhaps another midfielder/offensive winger. They have so far signed Padelli, Skriniar, Cancelo, Dalbert, Vecino and Borja Valero.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko is on Suning's radar. Inter would like to try and get him on a loan with an option to buy. A potential Sissoko arrival would not fully close the door on Keita Baldé but he coud still be viewed as an alternative to the Lazio starlet since Sissoko can also play on the wing (other than deeper in the midfield). As Juve and Inter are ready to battle it out for Keita, Suning have other ideas too as the Spurs midfielder might be a potential option for the nerazzurri.
