According to Premium Sport, Inter have made contact with an intermediary of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata over a possible move back to Serie A next season. The 24-year-old, who is strongly rumoured to be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, is on the shopping lists of a host of big European clubs including Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal.







Morata has been unhappy at his lack of first-team opportunities under coach Zinedine Zidane despite claims by the Frenchman that he still figures in his plans for next season. Recent reports in The Daily Star revealed that the Spanish international was actually house hunting in London whilst Diario Gol claimed that a deal to Stamford Bridge was almost a done deal. These stories however, has not deterred Inter from making their move for the former Juventus frontman and backed by the financial clout of new owners Suning, sporting director Piero Ausilio is reported to believe he can persuade the player to head to Milan.