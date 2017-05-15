The managerial vacancy at Inter continues to dominate headlines both in Italy and around Europe. Failed attempts to persuade both Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino to leave the Premier League for Serie A has forced Nerazzurri chiefs to seek alternatives after they recently parted company with Stefano Pioli.



According to reports in Le Parisien , the man at the top of the wanted list is Monaco boss. The journal claims that Inter representatives have already offered the Portuguese tactician a two-year deal worth €5M net-per-season. The 42-year-old is on the verge of claiming the Ligue 1 title with the club from the principality needing just a point from their final game away to Rennes on Saturday to be crowned champions of France.

His side has also impressed in the Champions League this season but with some of Europe’s top clubs circling to pick off some of Monaco’s young starlets, it’s believed Jardim may now want to try his hand with a bigger club next term.



Inter owners The Suning Group have still not given up their chase for Conte; Jardim however, would seem a more realistic choice.