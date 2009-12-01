Inter make Conte contact as manager reportedly considers Chelsea exit
27 February at 10:02Today’s edition of La Repubblica (via Eurosport) reports that Inter owners Suning have made contact with Antonio Conte over a possible summer return to Italy of the current Chelsea boss whose contract in South-West London expires in 2019. The Italian paper claims that Conte is considering leaving Chelsea after his first experience at the club because he’s not on good terms with the Blues’ owners Roman Abramovich.
Conte is reported to be annoyed because Abramovich has yet to decide the summer transfer budget and because Conte has requested to hire six more assistants for his coaching staff but the club has only allowed him to have three.
In addition, to that the Italian tactician is struggling to settle in well in London (his family still lives in Italy) and is considering a return to Italy.
Intermediaries of Suning Group are said to have already made contact with the Italian tactician although the Serie A giants have not confirmed the rumour. According to Repubblica, however, the position of Stefano Pioli would be under strict scrutiny in case he fails to qualify for the Champions League.
Pioli’s Inter contract runs until 2018, whilst Conte’s contract ends in June 2019. In case the Italian tactician decides to rescind his contract with Chelsea, he may be required to pay a € 30 million ‘termination fee.’
Go to comments