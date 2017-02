Today’s edition of La Repubblica (via Eurosport) reports that Inter owners Suning have made contact with Antonio Conte over a possible summer return to Italy of the current Chelsea boss whose contract in South-West London expires in 2019. The Italian paper claims thatafter his first experience at the club because he’s not on good terms with the Blues’ owners Roman Abramovich.Conte is reported to be annoyed becauseand because Conte has requested toIn addition, to that the Italian tactician is(his family still lives in Italy) and is considering a return to Italy.​Intermediaries of Suningalthough the Serie A giants have not confirmed the rumour. According to Repubblica, however, the position of Stefano Pioli would be under strict scrutiny in case he fails to qualify for the Champions League.Pioli’s Inter contract runs until 2018, whilst Conte’s contract ends in June 2019. In case the Italian tactician decides to rescind his contract with Chelsea, he may be required to pay a € 30 million ‘termination fee.’