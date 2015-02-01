Inter make €30m Man Utd target their summer transfer priority
28 April at 11:35Inter are interested in signing AS Roma star Kevin Strootman with the Dutchman who is also being tracked by José Mourinho at Manchester United. The former PSV ace is contracted with the Serie A giants until 2018 and his entourage has yet to reach an agreement over the player’s contract extension.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have made Strootman their summer transfer priority for the 2017/18 campaign with AS Roma that could be open to sell the talented midfielder for € 30 million.
Inter, however, have also set sights on PSG’s Grzegorz Krychowiak who has failed to justify his price-tag in his first season in Paris and could be set for summer departure from the French capital. The Poland International would be a cheaper option than Strootman as the former Sevilla ace has been delivering disappointing performances with the Ligue1 giants so far this season whilst Strootman has imposed himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A.
