Inter make €50m Chelsea defensive target their summer transfer priority

Inter have made AS Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas their summer transfer priority, according to various reports in Italy. Inter new owners Suning Group want to invest big money in the summer to strengthen the team and put an end to Juventus’ domestic domination. The two sides will meet tonight in a crucial Serie A tie, but the real battle for the Serie A title will begin at the end of the season.



According to a report of Sky Italia Inter wants to make Kostas Manolas their first summer signing of the next campaign. The highly-rated Greece International is a long-time transfer target of Chelsea and AS Roma have demanded potential suitors a fee in the region of € 50 million to lure the rock-solid centre-back from the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.



AS Roma will sell one of their stars as the Serie A side need to solve some financial issues. Either Manolas or Nainggolan will be leaving the club at the end of the season with Inter representatives that have reportedly informed AS Roma about their intention of matching their economic demands for the former Olympiacos star.

