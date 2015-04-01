Inter make huge statements about Man Utd and Chelsea targets as speculations continue

Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio has released an interview with Premium Sport to talk about the transfer campaign of the nerazzurri.



Ausilio confirmed Inter are close to signing Nice star Dalbert and also released an update on Ivan Perisic, a long time target of Man Utd.



“We are close to signing Dalbert. There is still no agreement with Nice but the player wants to join us. Negotiations are ongoing, we hope things will go the right direction. We are also interested in Karamoh but he is not as close as Dalbert.”



“Perisic is a very important player for us. We are talking about a possible contract extension because we want to give him value. He has a long term contract but we still want to offer him a new one, we want him to stay with us.”



Ausilio did also talk about Antonio Candreva who has recently emerged as a possible Chelsea target: “There is nothing true. He is an Italy International and he only arrived one year ago. We don’t want to sell him, he is a very important player for us.”



“Murilo is not as close to join Valencia. We are talking with them but eventually he could remain at Inter. Of course they really like him but he is far from leaving us.”

