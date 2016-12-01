Inter make Man Utd's Mkhitaryan main target for January

Rome based Corrirere dello Sport report in today's newspaper editionthat Inter have made Manchester United's Armenian intrenational attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan their prime target for the upcoming transfer window in January,



According to the report the Nerazzurri cannot sign anyone before selling a player first and therefore will try to offload Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario who wants more first team football in order to not lose his place in the Portuguese national team when they travel to participate in the FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer.



According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in the player and have offered Inter Javier Pastore in exchange for Joao Mario however the Argentinian playmaker does not have the traits that Spalletti wants in a player in that number 10 role behind the striker, something Mkhitaryan reportedly has. However. Pastore remains an option that cannot be discarded given that Inter Director Walter Sabatini likes theplayer a lot.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)