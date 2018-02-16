According to Tuttosport, Inter have made a new approach for Spurs play-maker Erik Lamela. Nerazzurri transfer executive Walter Sabatini, was the man responsible for bringing the Argentine to Serie A back in 2011, when Roma paid €17M to River Plate for his services.



After a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the 25-year-old has returned to the starting XI and was a key factor in the Premier League sides 2-2 draw against Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.



Lamela has a current contract in North London until 2020 but the arrival of Lucas Moura has cast doubt over his future in England.



Now Tuttosport claims that Inter were in contact with the player’s representatives last month but were told that he wouldn’t be sold in the January window.

In summer however, the situation could be different with Spurs believed to be ready to listen to offers of around €25M.

Inter and Napoli are reported to be the two front-runners should he make a return to the peninsula.