Dries Mertens doesn’t want to sign a new deal with Napoli, fuelling speculation that he’ll leave the San Paolo soon.

There is the serious risk,

Having netted a sensational 19 Serie A goals, the 29-year-old has earned interest from China, but Inter have also popped up in recent times.

Everton, Liverpool and more recently Manchester United have cropped up in the race too, with the Red Devils

The issue is that president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants a €50 million clause put on the Belgian star, who joined back in 2013 for €9.5m.

It’s a lot for a man who will turn 30 on May 6th. Inter are, moreover, set to guarantee the Diables Rouges star a deal better than the €2.5-a-year he currently earns at the San Paolo.

According to the