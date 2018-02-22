Inter: Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid willing to pay Icardi’s release clause
25 February at 15:40Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio sent a clear message to Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara ahead of last night’s match against Benevento: “The more we talk about renewing, the more we slow things down.” Indeed, Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport is in no doubt that the Nerazzurri must act quickly to improve their captain’s contract.
With Man Utd, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all interested in signing him this summer, the Nerazzurri are well aware of the fact none of them would have any problem paying the €110 million release clause contained within his current agreement.
Given the incredible sums of money clubs have spent on the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé over the past 12 months, €110 million is nothing for a player of Icardi’s quality. When all is said and done, he guarantees whichever team he plays for the most valuable commodity in football – goals.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments